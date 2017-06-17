Children from new North Bayshore hous...

Children from new North Bayshore housing would flood local schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mountain View Voice

As Mountain View's City Council approaches a final decision on whether to allow nearly 10,000 new homes to be built in North Bayshore, school district officials are raising concerns that the explosive residential growth would require several new schools and dedicated land to accommodate the avalanche of new students. The city is expected to move forward with plans to allow 9,850 new housing units in Mountain View's office park north of Highway 101, which would transform large swaths of North Bayshore into dense, urban neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... 1 hr Cain 1
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 8 hr Had Enough 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 8 hr Had Enough 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Instant Karma 283
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Sat Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Fri What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC