Children from new North Bayshore housing would flood local schools
As Mountain View's City Council approaches a final decision on whether to allow nearly 10,000 new homes to be built in North Bayshore, school district officials are raising concerns that the explosive residential growth would require several new schools and dedicated land to accommodate the avalanche of new students. The city is expected to move forward with plans to allow 9,850 new housing units in Mountain View's office park north of Highway 101, which would transform large swaths of North Bayshore into dense, urban neighborhoods.
