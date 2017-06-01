Board approves two Marriott hotels for San Antonio Avenue

The Architectural Review Board approved on June 1, 2017, a proposal for two five-story Marriott hotels at 744 and 748 San Antonio Ave. Rendering by Axis/GFA. Despite a swell of neighborhood opposition, a proposal to build two five-story Marriott hotels on San Antonio Avenue scored a big victory Thursday morning when Palo Alto's Architectural Review Board voted to endorse the project.

