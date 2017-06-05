Apple iOS 11 Adopts More Machine Learning
Apple says iOS 11 will take advantage of machine learning to a much higher degree than before. The the company has new, specific APIs that developers can use in apps such as the camera for face tracking, face detection, landmarks, text, and so on.
