Alta Vista grads prevail over life's ...

Alta Vista grads prevail over life's hurdles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Alta Vista High School graduating seniors wait for the commencement ceremony to begin on May 31, 2017. Photo by Michelle Le For Alta Vista High School student Mike Hernandez-Martinez, getting to graduation day was no easy feat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 6 hr ed de bevick 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC