A historically black college just opened a campus at Google...
Howard University, one of the nation's largest historically black colleges, is granting 25 to 30 students the chance to spend their summer as Googlers. For three months starting this summer, rising juniors and seniors will take classes at the new Howard West campus in Mountain View, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|9 hr
|Chek99
|1
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Dimitri
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC