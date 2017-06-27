A historically black college just ope...

A historically black college just opened a campus at Google...

Howard University, one of the nation's largest historically black colleges, is granting 25 to 30 students the chance to spend their summer as Googlers. For three months starting this summer, rising juniors and seniors will take classes at the new Howard West campus in Mountain View, California.

