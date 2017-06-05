825-square-foot Mountain View home asks $1.88 million
The ad for 2006 Carol Avenue in Mountain View calls it "rustic but entirely inhabitable," which does not really sound like a great vote of confidence at the outset. Technically a positive statement, few homes should have to qualify themselves as "inhabitable," being as that's essentially the defining element of a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|8 hr
|Suzy Q
|3
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Wed
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC