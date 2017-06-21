211-apartment development approved by...

211-apartment development approved by Mountain View Council

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

An architect's rendering of what the new development will look like at 2700 El Camino Real in Mountain View. The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday agreed to a series of requests to allow SummerHill Apartment Communities to build a 211-unit residential, mixed-use development at 2700 W. El Camino Real, at the corner of Del Medio Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Billy Goat 300
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 4 hr Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 6 hr Stiffed 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 6 hr Stiffed 12
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Wed Chek99 1
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC