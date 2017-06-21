211-apartment development approved by Mountain View Council
An architect's rendering of what the new development will look like at 2700 El Camino Real in Mountain View. The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday agreed to a series of requests to allow SummerHill Apartment Communities to build a 211-unit residential, mixed-use development at 2700 W. El Camino Real, at the corner of Del Medio Avenue.
