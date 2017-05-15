YouTube To Webcast LCD Soundsystem Pe...

YouTube To Webcast LCD Soundsystem Performance At Google I/O

LCD Soundsystem will perform this Thursday night as part the Google I/O developer conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. If you can't make it to the Bay Area to see the band in person, there's an option to watch the concert live from home or wherever you have an internet connection.

