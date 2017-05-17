VTA to provide extra light rail service after U2 concert
Light-rail trains will run following U2's performance tonight at Levi's Stadium, even if the concert ends after the cutoff for regular service, according to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Up to a dozen extra trains will be available to accommodate the estimated 5,000 people who plan to use light rail to get to and from the sold-out event, said VTA spokeswoman Stacey Hendler Ross.
