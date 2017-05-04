UpGuard Hires New Vice President of Engineering, Cliff Moon, to Grow Platform Capabilities
UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform provides visibility into their customers' cyber risk postures by monitoring the complete and ongoing state of complex IT infrastructures. Among other things, Moon will be responsible for scaling up the platform capabilities so as to better serve large enterprise customers as well as promoting quality and efficiency across all aspects of day-to-day engineering operations.
