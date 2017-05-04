UpGuard Hires New Vice President of E...

UpGuard Hires New Vice President of Engineering, Cliff Moon, to Grow Platform Capabilities

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: World News Report

UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform provides visibility into their customers' cyber risk postures by monitoring the complete and ongoing state of complex IT infrastructures. Among other things, Moon will be responsible for scaling up the platform capabilities so as to better serve large enterprise customers as well as promoting quality and efficiency across all aspects of day-to-day engineering operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr codealexxx 320
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage 19 hr Humanspirit 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC