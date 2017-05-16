U2 concert: 49ers, Santa Clara, VTA i...

U2 concert: 49ers, Santa Clara, VTA in dust up over light-rail service to Levia s Stadium

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Imagine the scenario: As many as 6,000 fans taking light rail to Levi's Stadium for Wednesday night's sold-out U2 concert, which is going to blow past the 10 p.m. curfew, only to be stranded after the show. It's not as far-fetched as it sounds, according to an agenda item set for Tuesday Santa Clara City Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 37 min un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... 19 hr un agenda 21 7
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 11 Beltrin 244
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
Makayla Ramsey May 10 Ready Edie 4
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC