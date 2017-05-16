U2 concert: 49ers, Santa Clara, VTA in dust up over light-rail service to Levia s Stadium

Imagine the scenario: As many as 6,000 fans taking light rail to Levi's Stadium for Wednesday night's sold-out U2 concert, which is going to blow past the 10 p.m. curfew, only to be stranded after the show. It's not as far-fetched as it sounds, according to an agenda item set for Tuesday Santa Clara City Council meeting.

