Top 8 Silicon Valley geek hot spots you must see

John Williams, at left, and Neil Stanlake, visiting from the U.K., check out an MRI exhibit at the Computer History Museum Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Mountain View, Calif. Sandra Galvez and Julio Alvarez, visiting from Miami, Fla., explore an exhibit on Moore's Law at the Computer History Museum Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Mountain View, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.