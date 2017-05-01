Teachers protest immigration crackdown, defend public education
Mariana Salto, 7, left, Stacy Hernandez, center, and Alison Salto, 7, right, walk down El Camino Real in Mountain View during a May Day rally supporting immigration reform on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. Marchers walked from Rengstorff Park to the Mountain View Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|21 min
|Rick Fire
|49
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|RJ s
|304
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC