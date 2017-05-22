Symantec says 'highly likely' North K...

Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korean hacking group behind ransomware attacks

A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California. WASHINGTON: Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.

