Sunnyvale asks for feedback on future...

Sunnyvale asks for feedback on future of El Camino Real

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A panel discussion on April 26 focused not only on the transportation importance of El Camino Real's run through Sunnyvale, but also the street's importance in the realms of housing, business, tax revenue and creating traffic relief. The discussion on "The Future of Sunnyvale's El Camino Real" saw an array of speakers sound off on the importance of the major thoroughfare and put out a call for the public to help plan for its future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 min filmiup 328
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Torino 241
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 2 hr MMapp 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage Wed Humanspirit 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC