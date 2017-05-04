Sunnyvale asks for feedback on future of El Camino Real

A panel discussion on April 26 focused not only on the transportation importance of El Camino Real's run through Sunnyvale, but also the street's importance in the realms of housing, business, tax revenue and creating traffic relief. The discussion on "The Future of Sunnyvale's El Camino Real" saw an array of speakers sound off on the importance of the major thoroughfare and put out a call for the public to help plan for its future.

