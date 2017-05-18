'Shakespearean Travesty' What You Will Coming to Pear Theatre
Kidnapping, cross-dressing, and adultery combine in this madcap comedy, written by rearranging thousands of snippets cut from the plays of William Shakespeare into a completely new plot. irected by William J. Brown III, previews on June 22. Press and Opening Night is Friday, June 23, followed by a champagne gala.
