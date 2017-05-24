Santa Clara downtown: Can it be resto...

Santa Clara downtown: Can it be restored?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

You can't talk very long to Dan Ondrasek and Rod Dunham without concluding that the destruction of Santa Clara's downtown wasn't just a bad call: It was close to a crime. On a mission to get animal crackers when he was 4 years old, Rod Dunham walked with his great-grandmother, Rose Guirich, down Lafayette Street past the vast deserted area that used to be Santa Clara's downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 min Activist 258
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Chol 4
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Tue Frank Leoheo 8
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
Trump Does Eunuch Tango May 22 notable quotes 1
Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix May 22 Sensitive Materia... 1
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC