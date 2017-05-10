Robert Kelley takes a bow after 50 years at TheatreWorks

Robert Kelley, Artistic Director of Theatre Works Silicon Valley, is photographed at the headquarters for TheatreWorks in Redwood City, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. After nearly 50 years at his post, Kelley, one of the longest tenured theater/arts leaders in the Bay Area, is stepping down as artistic director of TheatreWorks theater company, which produces shows in Palo Alto and Mountain View.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.