Robbery at gunpoint

A Mountain View woman told police last week that she was robbed at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven, but the suspect fled before police arrived. The woman, 48, told officers that she left her home on Friday, May 5, around 4:40 a.m. when a man confronted her at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Latham Street and Escuela Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.