Rent patrol: Apartment associationa s dropped lawsuits offer hope to...

A coalition of groups building support for rent control in Sacramento received good news last week, learning that the California Apartment Association is dropping both its legal battles against similar measures already passed in Richmond and Mountain View. The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, was a pivotal player in getting rent control passed in Richmond in 2015 and is now taking a lead role in the campaign to bring rent stability to the capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.