Rent committee to take up first-ever price limits
Mountain View's new Rental Housing Committee is poised on Monday to set the city's first-ever cap on rent increases, as well as how much profit landlords are entitled to gain. City staff members are proposing a limit of 3.4 percent to rent increases.
