Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Perform 'Terrapin Station' At Final Show Of 2016

Just over two weeks from now, Dead & Company will begin Summer Tour 2017 in Las Vegas. The band featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead joined by Jeff Chimenti, John Mayer and Oteil Burbridge continues to roll out professionally-shot video from Summer Tour 2016 in the build up to their 2017 jaunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.