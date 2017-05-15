Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Perform 'Terrapin Station' At Final Show Of 2016
Just over two weeks from now, Dead & Company will begin Summer Tour 2017 in Las Vegas. The band featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead joined by Jeff Chimenti, John Mayer and Oteil Burbridge continues to roll out professionally-shot video from Summer Tour 2016 in the build up to their 2017 jaunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC