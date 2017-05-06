Pension debt a thorny issue for city
Diving into the city's annual budget last week, Mountain View's elected leaders took a magnifying glass to a $128 million plan for coming fiscal year. To sum it up: the city has never had such a fat wallet, but it faces a growing list of expenses, as well as some hard choices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|julioissuper98765
|395
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar '17
|Abdt123
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Andy
|44
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb '17
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC