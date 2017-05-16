Palo Alto looks to ban construction near creeks

Spurred by local environmentalists, Palo Alto officials agreed on Monday night to explore a new law that would prohibit construction within 150 feet of streams and rivers. The policy, which specifically targets the riparian corridors in the rural part of the city west of Foothill Expressway, came out of a set of recommendations from the Citizen Advisory Committee, which is helping the City Council complete the update of the city's Comprehensive Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.