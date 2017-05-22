Outpost Capital raises $5 mln of targeted $50 mln fund for AR/VR
Outpost Capital has raised $5 million for a targeted $50 million inaugural fund, according to a regulatory filing . The Mountain View, California, firm is led by Ryan Wang and Sha Zhou , and invests in virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies with an emphasis on China, according to its website .
