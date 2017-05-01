Oakland engineer gets $300,000 OT; San Jose city manager, police...
What do San Jose's city manager and police chief have in common with a Los Angeles bar pilot, an Oakland cop and a Mountain View firefighter? San Jose Police Chief Edgardo Garcia cost taxpayers just shy of half a million dollars last year, with a combined cost of pay and benefits of $497,000, according to records released Monday by a Las Vegas non-profit, Transparent California. Both had the highest combined pay and benefits for their perspective jobs of more than 200 cities that provided data.
Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
