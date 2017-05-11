New rent control committee gets an ea...

New rent control committee gets an earful

Thursday Read more: Mountain View Voice

At its first meeting, Mountain View's new Rental Housing Committee dipped its toes into a torrent of controversy surrounding the city's push to control local apartment rents. The three-hour meeting on Monday, May 8, remained largely polite and procedural, but it set the stage for plenty of difficult decisions to come.

