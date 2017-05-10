Movin' on up: Dante Peretti, Maya Weigel, Allie Wheeler shine in college
Dante Peretti, Cuesta College baseball: Former San Ramon Valley standout was named to the 2017 All-Western State Conference North team. Peretti hit .363 for the month of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|41 min
|hah931449290
|449
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|Wed
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Wed
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Wed
|Micky Likesit
|4
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Wed
|Cisco Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC