Mountain View man facing child porn, cyberstalking charges

Friday May 26 Read more: Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man who allegedly distributed sexually explicit photos of two underage girls was arraigned on federal charges in court Wednesday, according to the Northern California U.S. District Attorney's office. Federal law enforcement conducted a search warrant of the suspect's home earlier this week, and later arrested the man, identified as 26-year-old Grant Ridder.

