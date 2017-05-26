Mountain View man facing child porn, cyberstalking charges
A Mountain View man who allegedly distributed sexually explicit photos of two underage girls was arraigned on federal charges in court Wednesday, according to the Northern California U.S. District Attorney's office. Federal law enforcement conducted a search warrant of the suspect's home earlier this week, and later arrested the man, identified as 26-year-old Grant Ridder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Dandy
|266
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC