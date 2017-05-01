Mountain View child abduction suspect...

Mountain View child abduction suspect turns himself in

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Wallin allegedly drove off with Madilyn in his truck with her in his lap. Madilyn's mother was allegedly dragged briefly by the truck but escaped without getting seriously injured, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 min Jog 267
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) 7 hr Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Sat un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 27 Haba Daba 48
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC