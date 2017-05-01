Massive rallies, shutdowns and walkouts expected for May Day protests

Day Worker Center volunteers, from left, Marilu Delgado, 64, Dave Arnone, 54, and Job Lopez, 72, display the signs that they'll use for the May Day rallies at the Day Worker Center of Mountain View in Mountain View, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Massive rallies, road shutdowns, business closures and walkouts at dozens of schools and workplaces will make for a chaotic scene in the Bay Area Monday during what's slated to be a historic May Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.