Man arrested for punching cop, choking woman

Read more: Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a Stockton man in Old Mountain View last week following reports that he allegedly tried to strangle a woman, and later punched a police officer in the head. Police received reports of a fight that broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the 1100 block of Church Street.

