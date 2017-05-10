Man arrested for punching cop, choking woman
Police arrested a Stockton man in Old Mountain View last week following reports that he allegedly tried to strangle a woman, and later punched a police officer in the head. Police received reports of a fight that broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the 1100 block of Church Street.
