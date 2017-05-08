Landlord Group Drops Suit Against Bay Area Rent Control
In a major coup for tenants' rights groups, The California Apartment Association - one of the largest landlord groups in the state - has dropped its legal challenges to Mountain View and Richmond's voter-approved rent control laws. The association announced the decision Friday in a statement to members, writing that the "judicial climate" and failed attempts at injunction made it necessary to re-evaluate the suits' ability to succeed.
