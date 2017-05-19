K&R Insurance Is Being Tapped to Cove...

K&R Insurance Is Being Tapped to Cover Ransomware Attacks

Read more: Insurance Journal West

Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry," insurers say. Cyber insurance can be expensive to buy and is not widely used outside the United States, with one insurer previously describing the cost as $100,000 for $10 million in data breach insurance.

