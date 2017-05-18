Hands-free calling is coming to Google Home, and it'll be better than Amazon Echo's
Owners of Google Home will be able to place calls by just asking the device to call a person or a business. Google will offer the service as a free update for US users of the gadget later this year, Rishi Chandra, the company's vice president for home products, announced Wednesday at Google's IO developer conference in Mountain View, California.
