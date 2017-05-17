Google just took a direct shot at Siri with a new virtual assistant...
A version of Google's software that reacts to the user's voice, called Assistant, is launching on iPhones, Google said at a conference in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. The app is free, and users can download it from Apple's App Store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|12 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|May 10
|Micky Likesit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC