Google aims to connect online ads to real-world sales

Tuesday

Google is keeping an eye on what you're buying offline in addition to monitoring your online shopping in its latest attempt to sell more digital advertising. The offline tracking of most credit and debit card transactions will help Google to automatically inform merchants when their digital ads translate into sales at a brick-and-mortar store.

