Google aims to connect online ads to real-world sales
Google is keeping an eye on what you're buying offline in addition to monitoring your online shopping in its latest attempt to sell more digital advertising. The offline tracking of most credit and debit card transactions will help Google to automatically inform merchants when their digital ads translate into sales at a brick-and-mortar store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Psychedelia
|254
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|22 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|Mon
|Roscoe
|7
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC