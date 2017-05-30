GM Accused of Cheating on Diesel Emis...

GM Accused of Cheating on Diesel Emissions

Friday May 26

General Motors became the sixth automaker accused of using some form of cheat device to pass its diesel emissions tests, according to a class-action lawsuit filed on Thursday. GM joins Volkswagen - which admitted guilt and has paid more than $25 billion in fines and fees - Daimler AG, Subaru, Peugeot, Nissan and Fiat Chrysler in being accused of or sued for using some sort of software or hardware to get around emissions rules.

