GM Accused of Cheating on Diesel Emissions
General Motors became the sixth automaker accused of using some form of cheat device to pass its diesel emissions tests, according to a class-action lawsuit filed on Thursday. GM joins Volkswagen - which admitted guilt and has paid more than $25 billion in fines and fees - Daimler AG, Subaru, Peugeot, Nissan and Fiat Chrysler in being accused of or sued for using some sort of software or hardware to get around emissions rules.
