Fundraiser for local schools kicks off
Two local education foundations are teaming up to encourage residents to donate to local elementary and middle schools in Mountain View and Los Altos, with a goal of promoting philanthropy and ensuring high quality public education. The Los Altos Education Foundation , along with the Mountain View Education Foundation , declared May 10 as the "Stand UP For Public Schools" day, where community members and local businesses are encouraged to donate to school districts and learn more about the role of education foundations in filling funding gaps left by the state.
