Former South Bay doctor sent to prison in drug death of patient

Jasna Mrdjen, 74, of Mountain View was sentenced to four years for involuntary manslaughter last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jasna Mrdjen, 74, of Mountain View was sentenced to four years for involuntary manslaughter last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney A former South Bay doctor was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the death of a patient she had prescribed hundreds of powerful painkillers to shortly after he got out of drug rehab, officials said Wednesday.

