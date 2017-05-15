FogHorn Systems nabs $15 mln
Mountain View, California-based FogHorn Systems, a developer of edge analytics and machine learning software for industrial internet of things applications, has raised $15 million in funding. The investors were Dell Technologies Capital and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.
