Fire causes major injuries at Googlea s big conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a concession area at Google's major annual conference for developers, I/O at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Fire trucks and ambulances responded at around 4 p.m., with initial reports suggesting there may have been an explosion.

