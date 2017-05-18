Fire causes major injuries at Googlea s big conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a concession area at Google's major annual conference for developers, I/O at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Fire trucks and ambulances responded at around 4 p.m., with initial reports suggesting there may have been an explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Color King
|246
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|May 10
|Micky Likesit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC