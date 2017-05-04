Federal cuts could slash housing programs
Mountain View City Council members agreed Tuesday night on a plan to spend over $700,000 in federal money to support low-income families in Mountain View, aimed at bringing more affordable housing to the city and making upgrades to existing subsidized homes. But it remains an open question whether cuts proposed by the White House earlier this year could gut the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , leaving the city with the tough choice of paying for the programs out of pocket or throwing them overboard.
