Extra effort helps Gunn edge Palo Alt...

Extra effort helps Gunn edge Palo Alto in lacrosse playoff

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Emily Axtell, with an assist from Andrea Garcia-Milla, scored in the second overtime to lift host Gunn to a 4-3 victory over Palo Alto in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza Division semifinals Wednesday night. The Titans face either Los Gatos or Mountain View in Saturday's league championship contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 min Optokaiba 422
Makayla Ramsey 4 hr Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 4 hr Theprez TRUMP 84
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 5 hr Micky Likesit 4
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are 5 hr Cisco Kid 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 7 Gordy 243
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC