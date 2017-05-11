Extra effort helps Gunn edge Palo Alto in lacrosse playoff
Emily Axtell, with an assist from Andrea Garcia-Milla, scored in the second overtime to lift host Gunn to a 4-3 victory over Palo Alto in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza Division semifinals Wednesday night. The Titans face either Los Gatos or Mountain View in Saturday's league championship contest.
