El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding two appointed positions

The El Camino Healthcare District board of directors gave itself a shakeup Monday when it opted to add two appointed positions, thus creating equal representation between elected and appointed members. The board voted unanimously to restructure its makeup and rescind its CEO's ability to vote on matters.

