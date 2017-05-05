Decision time on schools for North Wh...

Decision time on schools for North Whisman

New school boundaries propose two different ways to split students in northern Mountain View between Monta Loma, Theuerkauf and Slater elementary. After toiling away on new school attendance boundaries for close to three years, the Mountain View Whisman School District could finally be on a path towards fixing crowded schools and laying the groundwork for a new school to open next year.

