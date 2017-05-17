Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California, US May 15, 2017. Courtesy of Symantec/Handout via REUTERS Governments turned their attention to a possible new wave of cyber threats on Tuesday after the group that leaked US hacking tools used to launch the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack warned it would release more malicious code.
