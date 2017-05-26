Council mulls new transit system

Photo by Michelle Le Plans for a new transit system to link Mountain View's North Bayshore to downtown received a fresh look by city officials this week. On Tuesday, May 23, the City Council listened to a presentation from the firm Lea+Elliott on various automated transit systems, including monorails, maglev trains, aerial lifts and automated podcars.

