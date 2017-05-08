Consumers are willing to pay $5k more for self-driving car

How much would YOU pay for a self-driving car? Study finds the average driver will shell out $4,900 But there's a big difference in what people would be willing to pay: Some would pay more than $10,000 for automation, while other's wouldn't pay anything The research could help policymakers and car manufacturers plan ahead of time, as self-driving car technology is developing rapidly The average car-buyer would be willing to pay $4,900 more for a car that had self-driving technology, and $3,500 more for crash avoidance, a new study has revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.