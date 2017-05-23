City's crime rate dips down in 2016
It's almost all sunshine and good news in the Mountain View Police Department's annual crime tally for 2016. The report, released last week, shows that a broad range of violent and property crime-related incidents took a plunge in Mountain View compared to 2015, while traffic data shows the city's streets were safer and free of fatalities.
